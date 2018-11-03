Months after California wildfire, pets and owners reunited

When hundreds of people lost their homes in a deadly Northern California fire last summer, many who either couldn't track down their pets or didn't have time to grab them assumed they were gone forever.

But a volunteer group of animal lovers has been proving many of them wrong.

Volunteers with Carr Fire Pet Rescue and Reunification say they've reunited at least 80 families with pets thought killed in the fire, which claimed six people's lives and destroyed more than 1,000 homes last summer in the Redding area.

Families who lost their homes say they've been gobsmacked to learn their pets survived.

Venesa Rhodes had moved to Alaska after losing her home and says she burst into tears when she got the call that her beloved cat Bella was alive.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.