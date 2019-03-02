More blood pressure medicine recalled

A voluntary recall of multiple medicines for high blood pressure is expanding, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The newest addition to the mix of already recalled products is about 56,000 bottles of losartan, which is used to treat high blood pressure and congestive heart failure, according to WYFF 4.

Trace amounts of a potential carcinogen were found in the medicine.

The FDA says no one has reported any adverse effects from the drug and patients should speak with their doctor to discuss the recall before they stop taking the drug.

More information about the losartan recall can be found on the FDA website.