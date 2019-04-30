More parents are using retirement savings to help their adult children

A growing number of parents are using their retirement savings to support their adult children. According to a new report, you may be digging yourself into a hole.

Half of American parents say they sacrifice retirement savings, according to a Bankrate survey.

One in six parents making less than $50,000 said supporting their grown children prevented them from putting away anything for retirement.

Sixty percent of those with a household income of $80,000 said they have cut back on their retirement savings to pay for their children's bills.

Click here to see the full results of the survey.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.