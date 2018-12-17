More than $1,100 worth of meat stolen from a Texas Kroger

HOUSTON - Authorities charged a 52-year-old man in connection with the theft of $1,188 worth of beef, pork, shrimp and more, according to KPRC.

Our sister station reported a Texas sergeant found the items Sunday in a pulled-over vehicle.

Michael Cordova is charged with felony theft as the food is believed to have been stolen from a Kroger store, according to a news release from the office of Constable Ryan Gable.

The sergeant watched as the passenger of a vehicle tossed out an aluminum can, so the official stopped the car, KPRC reported.

As the traffic stop unfolded, the sergeant learned about a theft that had just taken place at a Kroger and that the license plate for the vehicle stopped matched the suspect vehicle description.

The driver consented to a search, and that’s when officials said the meat and other items were discovered.

A roast was found in the glove box and a T-bone steak under the driver’s seat while the rest of the meat was in two containers, one in the back seat and one in the trunk, investigators said.

Cordova, who lives in the Houston area, was a passenger in the vehicle and was taken into custody.

Kroger did get its meat back, officials said in the release.

