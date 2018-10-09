More than 120 missing children found in Michigan

WAYNE COUNTY, Mi. - A one-day operation conducted by multiple law enforcement agencies recovered more than 120 missing children in Michigan in late September, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

The 123 children were found throughout Wayne County, Michigan during a one-day sting, named MISafeKid, on September 26.

The 123 children were out of 301 missing children on file. Three out of the 123 children were identified as being possible sex trafficking cases, and it was discovered that one child had not had anything to eat in three days.

Agencies involved in the operation include the U.S. Marshals Service - Detroit Missing Child Recovery Unit, U.S. Marshals Service Sex Offender Investigations Branch, Michigan State Police and law enforcement officers from Wayne County agencies.