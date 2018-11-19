More than 99,000 pounds of beef recalled days before Thanksgiving

ROANOKE, Va. - More than 99,000 pounds of raw beef are being recalled due to possible E. Coli, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

The recall is listed as a Class I recall, which is described as a "health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death."

The majority of the ground beef that was produced on October 24, and 99,260 pounds of raw non-intact ground beef were included in the recall.

Below are the products that are subject to recall:

2,000 lb. - bulk pallets of Swift Ground Beef 81/19 (81% lean) Fine Grind Combo bearing product code 42982.

8-10 lb. - plastic wrapped chubs of “blue ribbon BEEF” Ground Beef 81/19 (81% lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42410.

8-10 lb. - plastic wrapped chubs of “blue ribbon BEEF” Ground Beef 93/07 (93% lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42413.

8-10 lb. - plastic wrapped chubs of “blue ribbon BEEF” Ground Beef 85/15 (85% lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42415.

8-10 lb. - plastic wrapped chubs of “blue ribbon BEEF” Ground Beef 73/27 (73% lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42510.

The beef products that fall under the recall have the establishment number "EST. 628"