More than half of Americans lose sleep over money

More than half of U.S. adults lose sleep over at least one money issue, according to a new survey by bankrate.com.

Everyday expenses cause the biggest money headache, leading to sleep loss for one in three adults.

Those most likely to lose sleep over money issues are parents with children younger than 18.

Other contributions that lead to financial insomnia include, saving enough for retirement, health care or insurance bills, paying off credit card debt and mortgage or rent payments.

However, 63% of those who are tossing and turning at night report being optimistic that they can resolve their biggest money issues.