Most parents of overweight children don't believe BMI reports, study says

One in five children between ages six and 19 is overweight, according to the Centers for Disease Control. However, if you ask parents, you may get a different story.

A new study out of Missouri Western State University says when parents receive their kids' BMI report card, more than half do not believe it.

Only 13 percent of the parents whose child is considered overweight or at risk actually make changes to their child's diet and activity.

If your child's BMI is high, encourage them to get at least 60 minutes of physical activity per day. The National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute says they need to burn 1,000 to 2,500 calories each day.

Experts also recommend that parents offer fruits and vegetables for snacks, and limit sugar-sweetened drinks.

