Mother charged with killing baby after drugs found in breast milk

BUCKS COUNTY, Va. - Authorities charged a Pennsylvania mother with criminal homicide after drugs in her breast milk allegedly caused the death of her 11-week-old baby in April.

Samantha Whitney Jones, 33, told detectives she was taking prescribed methadone for a painkiller addiction.

Jones woke up around 3 a.m. on April 2 to her crying baby, according to the criminal complaint.

She said she was too tired to make a bottle of formula, so she tried to breastfeed the baby.

The District Attorney's Office said an autopsy found the baby died from a combination of methadone, amphetamine and methamphetamine that was transmitted through Jones' breast milk.

Jones said she was taking the methadone prescription while she was pregnant.

She is being held on a $3 million bail after her initial arraignment Friday.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 23.