Mother charged with leaving 2-, 4-year-old alone in car in 5-degree weather

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa - An Iowa mother faces two charges after police say she left her children alone in a car in dangerously cold temperatures.

Police responded Tuesday morning for a welfare check on the two kids after being called by a concerned citizen.

The children, ages 2 and 4, had been left alone in the car for about 45 minutes before anyone alerted police, according to a news release from the Council Bluffs Police Department.

The car the kids were in was not running and was unlocked, with the window partially down.

Police say the two inside were only wearing light clothing while the air temperature at the time was 5 degrees, with a minus 14 to minus 15-degree wind chill.

When the mother, 25-year-old Stephany Moses, left the Boot Barn Store, police found her and placed her under arrest for two counts of child endangerment.

Her children, who were not injured, were placed into protective custody.

