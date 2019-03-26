Mother-daughter duo pilot 757 flight to Atlanta

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - A photo of a mother-daughter duo is going viral -- but it's what they were doing in the photo that has people talking.

The photo shows Capt. Wendy Rexon and First Officer Kelly Rexon piloting a Boeing 757 together from Los Angeles to Atlanta, according to WJXT.

Dr. John R. Watret, from well-known aeronautical university Embry-Riddle, snapped the photo after hearing about the dynamic duo.

“I thought that was amazing. I was in awe. I asked if I could visit them, too,” Watret said.

Just flew with this mother daughter flight crew on Delta from LAX to ATL. Awesome. ⁦@Delta⁩ ⁦@EmbryRiddle⁩ #erau pic.twitter.com/HYLl65H5p1 — John R. Watret (@ERAUWatret) March 17, 2019

