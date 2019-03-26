National

Mother-daughter duo pilot 757 flight to Atlanta

By Samantha Smith - Digital Content Producer

Courtesy of WJXT

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - A photo of a mother-daughter duo is going viral -- but it's what they were doing in the photo that has people talking. 

The photo shows Capt. Wendy Rexon and First Officer Kelly Rexon piloting a Boeing 757 together from Los Angeles to Atlanta, according to WJXT

Dr. John R. Watret, from well-known aeronautical university Embry-Riddle, snapped the photo after hearing about the dynamic duo. 

“I thought that was amazing. I was in awe. I asked if I could visit them, too,” Watret said.

