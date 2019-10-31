Mother fleeing California wildfires gives birth in hotel

A California couple forced out of their home by the Kincade Fire gave birth in the hotel where they'd evacuated.

Meet Penelope Page.

She is only two days old and her parents, Rachel and James Page were hoping for a home delivery.

But since they live in Windsor, the Kincade Fire had other plans for them.

"We would pack, I would cry, we would pack, I would cry… because I'm like, 'we might be having a baby, like, not at home and this was not our plan and what are we gonna do?'" said Rachel.

So they evacuated to the Andaz and Monday afternoon, Penelope, who was supposed to be born on Halloween, ordered an early delivery to their room.

Luckily, the couple had been working with Heather Hilton, a midwife who two years ago, during the wine country fires had actually delivered another baby to another evacuee couple at another Napa hotel.

"They were really great and said, you know, people do all kinds of weird things in hotels…we don't really have any control over it," said Heather.

Penelope's delivery went off without a hitch and though they don't know the status of their home back in Windsor, James is just happy to get his loved ones out of harm's way.

"However it happens, it happens ... I have my family, so I'm OK," said James.

Ironically, while we were speaking, the hotel had its yearly fire alarm test, so once again the pages ended up back out on the street.

But this time they knew they had everything they really needed already in hand.

"Sometimes you need to let go and try to surrender to what is happening in life. So, there's definitely a big lesson in this, for sure," said Rachel.

The Pages reportedly left the Hotel Andaz Wednesday and went to stay with family in Sacramento.

