Multiple dogs rescued after concerns of illegal debarking

PHILADELPHIA - Acting on a tip, the Pennsylvania SPCA removed 15 dogs from an unlicensed breeder's home regarding concerns that an adult female husky had recently been debarked.

The SPCA took action on May 24 at the home, in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.

The PSPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement officers, after receiving a tip from a concerned citizen about the possible debarking of dogs, went to the property in question, where they say they found the debarked adult female husky, as well as two other adult dogs on the property who had been debarked sometime in the past.

Pennsylvania does not allow devocalization, also known as debarking, of any dog for any reason unless the procedure is performed by a licensed veterinarian using anesthesia.

According to the PSPCA, officers removed five adult dogs including three Doberman pinschers, one German shepherd and one husky, as well as 10 puppies, including seven 4-week-old Doberman pinschers, two 6-week-old Doberman Pinschers and one 3-month-old Siberian husky puppy. Additionally, the adult female German shepherd was found to be pregnant.

“The manner in which these dogs were devocalized is concerning on many levels, not the least of which is that it is illegal,” said Nicole Wilson, PSPCA director of Humane Law Enforcement. “These animals were debarked because it was a nuisance, and the inhumane manner in which the act was carried out can carry a felony charge. We will continue our investigation and press charges to the fullest extent allowed by the law in an effort to ensure this never happens again.”

All animals have been signed over to the custody of the Pennsylvania SPCA, where they will be given medical care and ultimately placed in loving homes or partner rescues.

The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending the conclusion of the full investigation.

