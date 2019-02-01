Mystery good Samaritan pays for hotel rooms for 70 homeless in Chicago

ROANOKE, Va. - An unnamed good Samaritan has offered to pay for 70 hotel rooms for homeless people in Chicago as the city faces record-breaking cold temperatures.

The city hit temperatures as low as -25 degrees early Wednesday, setting the record for the second coldest day ever in Chicago’s recorded history, reports KSDK.

Earlier this week, Chicago Fire Department officials asked the public to refrain from giving propane tanks to the homeless after one of them reportedly exploded.

This safety measure left the homeless community without any source of heat this cold season and they had to camp overnight in tents after their propane tanks were confiscated, reports The Tribune.

After city officials began preparations to move the homeless to the Salvation Army’s warming center, someone offered to put the homeless in a hotel instead.

“All the folks there," said Salvation Army spokeswoman Jacqueline Rachev. "Some wonderful citizen is going to put all of them up at a hotel for the rest of the week."

All but one of the people in the camp chose to go to the hotel.

