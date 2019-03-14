Napping moose closes Colorado library indefinitely

SILVERTHORNE, Co. - A library in Colorado is closed indefinitely.

Not due to snow, but because of moose.

"It was an eventful morning," said Katie Koop, librarian at this Colorado library.

Koop had to close the doors of this community gathering place, not because of the storm dumping fat flakes. This was a moose-related closure because, you know, only in Colorado.

"When I came in this morning I came into a crowd, a small crowd that had gathered in the parking lot because no one had approached the building yet," said Koop.

He wasn't in a hurry, so library cards stayed tucked away in wallets, and the waiting game continued.

"Normally we wouldn't have been closed even in this weather we try to stay open because we are a place for people to hang out when they're waiting out the storm," said Koop.

Wildlife managers are reminding people to enjoy viewing moose from a safe distance.

"We are right next to the Blue River. It's very common to have moose and other wildlife wandering around," said Koop.

The library will stay closed until the moose decides to leave.

Copyright CNN