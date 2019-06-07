NASA to open up International Space Station to tourists

ROANOKE, Va. - NASA looks to be opening up the International Space Station to tourists.

The U.S. space agency says it plans to allow private astronauts to fly to the space station.

Under the plan, as many as two private astronauts a year could stay for up to 30 days at the ISS, and the first such space tourist could arrive as early as next year.

But before you call NASA to make a reservation, be warned that it will cost you.

The space agency plans to charge private astronauts about $35,000 a night for food, storage and communication.

NASA is also looking to open the space station for more commercial interests, including filming ads there.

The hope is to raise revenue as NASA seeks to return astronauts to the moon by 2024.

