NASA will pay you $18,000 to lay in bed for 70 days

ROANOKE, Va. - Do you ever just wake up in the morning and not want to get out of bed to head to work?

Well, with this new gig, that problem will be a thing of the past -- and you'll get paid for it, according to Forbes.

The chosen applicants will have to spend 70 days in bed -- in the name of science, of course. That includes showers and using the bathroom. Yes, NASA built a specialized gurney for that part of the deal.

NASA officials told the magazine that the purpose of the study is to see how microgravity affects the human body. The study is meant to simulate a long-duration spaceflight.

The beds are tilted head-down at a six-degree angle, which sets off "cardiovascular events" that are similar to what you would see in space flight.

“And by putting someone in bed for a long time, there is also atrophy of the muscle and atrophy of bone density,” explains Dr. Roni Cromwell, senior scientist for the study.

If you think this is the perfect job for your roomie who hogs the couch 24/7, think again.

“Couch potatoes is not an accurate description for what we are looking. Subjects need to be very healthy,” says NASA’s news chief Kelly Humphries.

If you're lucky enough to make it to the short list, you'll have to go through training similar to an Air Force Class Three physical. There is also a psychological screening.

“We want to make sure we select people who are mentally ready to spend 70 days in bed. Not everyone is comfortable with that. Not every type of person can tolerate an extended time in bed,” says Cromwell. "We want people who have the physical and psychological characteristics of an astronaut. They should be able to do the kind of activities that astronauts do.”

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.