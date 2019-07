Photo from Pexels

Calling all pasta lovers: Today is National Macaroni Day!

It's not just about macaroni and cheese; all macaroni is being celebrated.

This means macaroni salad, macaroni casserole and even just plain old macaroni with salt and butter.

While many think it's the shape that gives macaroni its name, it's actually the kind of dough from which the noodles are made. The dough is made with durum wheat and typically doesn't contain egg.