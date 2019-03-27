National poll shows vast majority of US voters want Mueller report to be public

ROANOKE, Va. - A new study shows that the vast majority of Americans want the Mueller report to be made public.

After Attorney General William Barr released a four-page summary of the Mueller report to lawmakers Sunday, people now want to know what was covered in the 22-month-long investigation.

A nationwide Quinnipiac University Poll released Tuesday shows that 84 percent of American voters want to see Mueller's Russia investigation report become public -- but there are still questions on how much of the report will be released.

The poll's findings showed that 75 percent of Republicans and 93 percent of Democrats want the report to be released.

A majority of Americans, 55 percent, say Mueller's investigation of the 2016 presidential

election campaign was conducted fairly, although 43 percent of voters agree with the president that the investigation was a "witch hunt."

"We want to know more, say, voters who have read the bullet points and believe the Mueller investigation was fair, but would like to read it in full,” said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.

The poll surveyed 1,358 voters nationwide between March 21 and March 25.

Although the special counsel’s Russia probe ended Friday, questions still remain over how much of the report will be shared with the American public.