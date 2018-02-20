Nationwide search underway for missing 5-year-old boy

WICHITA, Kansas - A search is underway for a second day for a missing 5-year-old boy in Wichita, Kansas.

Lucas Hernandez went missing from his bedroom Saturday afternoon while his stepmom says she was asleep.

His family is pleading for answers and his safe return.

Kristin Edson, his cousin, says, "It's cold out, we don't know where he is. We want him home safely."

Lucas was last seen wearing black sweats, white socks, and a gray shirt with a bear on it, according to police.

Police, family members and friends spent hours overnight searching for him.

Edson says, "It was devastating. You're hollering his name up and down the street. Telling him it's okay to come out. It's very hard to do. You never think it would happen to you until it happens and you just pray it never does."

The FBI, including its child abduction team, is assisting Wichita police in the search.

Lucas' family says he's a smart, loving and shy little boy. His family says he has a speech impediment so it can be difficult to understand him at times.

Police say the best way to help with the search is to share pictures of Lucas on social media.

