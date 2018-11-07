NBC projects Democrats to reclaim control of the House

WASHINGTON, D.C. - NBC News has estimated that Democrats are likely to reclaim the House majority.

According to the estimate, the party apparently had a 65 percent chance of taking control of the lower chamber, gaining as many as 31 seats -- well over the 23 needed for a majority -- for a total of 224.

Exit polls say that two out of every three voters cited Trump as a factor in their House vote, with 26 percent saying they cast their vote to express support for the president and 38 percent saying their vote was intended to oppose the president.

Analysts have predicted that Democrats had a much better chance at winning the House than the Senate, where Republicans currently hold a narrow 51-49 majority.

If Democrats win the House, they could block many of Trump’s remaining priorities such further efforts to repeal Obamacare, more tax cuts and significant funding for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Holding the majority would also allow Democrats to conduct investigations of the Trump administration, looking further into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.