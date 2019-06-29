NC couple pays $25,000 to clone cat, bring Cinnabun II to life

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. - A North Carolina couple couldn't bear to break the bond they had with their cat.

After 19-year-old Cinnabun died, the Bullerdicks decided to do something a little unconventional: spend $25,000 to clone their cat.

The couple found a Texas-based company, ViaGen Pets, known for cloning dogs, cats and horses, and provided a skin and saliva sample, thus paving the way for Cinnabun II.

Ashley and Brian Bullerdick say the now 5-month-old acts and looks just like its predecessor.

As for a possible Cinnabun III, the husband and wife say they aren't counting it out but hope their newest cat lives a long, full life like the first Cinnabun.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.