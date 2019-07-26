NC man dies from brain-eating amoeba he got at waterpark

HOPE MILLS, N.C. - A North Carolina man is dead after contracting a brain-eating amoeba during a trip to a freshwater lake water park.

Officials say Eddie Gray was on a church trip to Fantasy Lake Water Park in Hope Mills, North Carolina last week and days after his visit, he died of complications from a brain-eating amoeba commonly found in warm freshwater called Naegleria fowleri.

The amoeba can be deadly if it is forced up a person's nose during water activities like diving or water skiing.

The Cumberland County Interim Public Health Director, Duane Holder, said that the park will not close because the amoeba is naturally occurring in freshwater lakes and there's no way to get rid of it.

Holder suggests using nose clips or plugs if you are planning to jump into a freshwater body.

