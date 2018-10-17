NC state trooper shot and killed, suspect in custody

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A North Carolina State Trooper is dead Wednesday morning following a shooting, WECT reports.

According to First Sgt. Michael Baker with the State Highway Patrol, the trooper was shot while conducting a traffic stop on U.S. 701 near Sellers Town Road in Columbus County.

Baker said the trooper died after being taken to a local hospital.

The suspect was located and taken into custody.

Law enforcement officials told WECT that the suspect was surrounded in the woods near Fair Bluff before he was taken into custody around 4 a.m.

WECT Copyright 2018