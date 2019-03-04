New combination vaccine means babies will need fewer shots

The FDA just approved a new combination vaccine that will start showing up at pediatric offices next year.

Right now, infants get three shots to protect them against six diseases. With the new vaccine, there will be fewer shots.

"You're getting vaccinated sooner and more effectively at a younger age and hopefully it will be more widely available to everyone, and you're not going to miss vaccines when you have multiple different shots, there are errors so it's nice to have it all in one," said Dr. Brian Temple, pediatrician.

Doctors say the amount will not affect a baby or child's immune system, but if you're concerned, talk to your pediatrician.

