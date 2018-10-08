New Kids On The Block announces 'Mixtape Tour'

ROANOKE, Va. - Get ready for a blast from the past -- the New Kids On The Block is kicking off its 'Mixtape Tour' in May of 2019.

The tour will send you back into the 80s with special guests Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty By Nature.

The 53-city across North America will be stopping in Washington, D.C. at the Capital One Arena on June 25, 2019. Tickets go on sale October 12 at 10 a.m.

Tickets will go for $99, $79 and $59 and go on sale through Ticketmaster.

You can log onto Ticketmaster.com or call Ticketmaster’s national toll-free charge by phone number 1-800-745-3000.

The tour will also be stopping in Charlotte and Raleigh, N.C. To see the full list of venues, visit their website.