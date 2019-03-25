New oral drug could change how Type 1 diabetes is managed

Between 1.5 and 3 million Americans are living with Type 1 diabetes and their only drug option, insulin, is what keeps them alive. Now, in a world's first, a new oral drug could change the way they manage their disease.

For those with the disease, hitting the target A1c level, a measurement of blood sugar control, is difficult and often impossible. That means a higher risk of long-term complications like heart, nerve, and kidney disease.

A new drug could make reaching that target easier.

Sotagliflozin blocks the re-absorption of sugar in the kidneys and delays absorption of glucose from the gut. Patients lose sugar in the urine, which means less in their blood.

"People lose about 3 to 4 percent of their body weight," said Dr. Satish Garg, with the Unversity of Colorado Denver. "In addition, about 10 to 15 percent reduction in insulin dose."

If it's approved, it will be the first oral drug for Type 1 diabetes.

