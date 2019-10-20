New photo shows Felicity Huffman in a prison uniform as she serves 13 days in college cheating case

CNN

The public got its first look at actress Felicity Huffman's life in prison as photos and a video taken Saturday showed her walking in a green prison uniform.

The "Desperate Housewives" star was spotted in a dark green jumpsuit in the low-security federal prison in Dublin, California, five days into her two-week prison sentence for her role in the college admissions scam. In the photos and video, Huffman is wearing glasses, a white hat, black sneakers and a watch on her right wrist.

Huffman reported to FCI Dublin on Tuesday and is the first of more than 30 parents charged in the case to begin serving a prison sentence.

The actress pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud for paying $15,000 as part of a scheme to cheat on her daughter's SAT test scores.

