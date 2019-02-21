New technology lets drivers know when traffic light will change

For complete data and individual city reports, click here.

We all hate sitting at red lights, but there's new technology coming to Virginia that would make the wait a little easier.

Through data sharing, the Virginia Department of Transportation provides real-time traffic signal information to Audi vehicles that are equipped with new technology.

It lets drivers stopped at a red light know when that light will change to green and you'll get speed recommendations to minimize stops at red lights.

More than 1,400 traffic signals in the Northern Virginia area will now share real-time data.

