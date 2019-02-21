New year, new keto-friendly menu at Chick-fil-A

ROANOKE, Va. - New Year's resolutions have faded into the past, and lives have returned to their normal, busy schedules.

If dieting was part of your resolution, Chick-fil-A's new menu might be able to help you get back on track.

The fast-food chain now offers keto-conscious menu items, with a guide on its website to help customers follow the high-fat, low-carb diet plan.

"From foods with 10 or fewer net grams of carbohydrates to those that are filled with protein power, the Chick-fil-A menu has you covered for breakfast, lunch and dinner," reads the release.

Some of the featured menu items include the grilled chicken sandwich and the grilled chicken club sandwich, both without the bun, the eight-count chicken nuggets and the Cobb salad with grilled chicken.

Don't worry, you don't even have to kick the dressing to the curb. Most dressings are under 3 net grams of carbs.

