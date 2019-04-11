New York woman crashes, totals car after seeing spider

CAIRO, N.Y. - A New York woman crashed her car, but for a pretty uncommon reason ... she saw a spider while driving.

KWQC reports that the woman is "deathly afraid" of spiders, so when she saw the eight-legged intruder while our running errands, authorities say she panicked.

The woman apparently veered off the road and crashed into a stone wall, totaling her car.

Authorities say the woman was taken to a hospital for a leg injury.

“We know that it is easier for some drivers than others but PLEASE, try to teach new drivers and yourselves to overcome the fear and pull over to a safe place,” a post from the Cairo Police Department reads. “Lives depend on it.”

