Newborn found dead in watermelon cooler on the side of Georgia road

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Georgia are working to find the person who left a dead baby in a cooler.

On Sunday at 3:20 p.m., deputies with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office discovered what appeared to be a dead newborn child in a portable cooler bag.

Witnesses told deputies that the cooler had been on the side of the road for several days, possibly up to a week.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call investigators at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

