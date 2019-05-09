No prison after newborn dies from meth-laced breastmilk

BUCKS COUNTY, Penn. - A Pennsylvania woman will not spend any time in prison for feeding her newborn baby drug-laced breastmilk, which resulted in his death.

Samantha Jones, 31, of New Britain Township, pleaded guilty Wednesday to involuntary manslaughter.

Ten-week-old Remington Jones died last April. His mother's milk contained drugs, including methadone and methamphetamine.

The Bucks County Courier Times reports that Jones was sobbing in court and said she loved the child. She said she was too tired that night to prepare formula and breastfed him instead.

The newspaper reports that a judge sentenced Jones to time served plus three years of probation, and 100 hours of community service. He also suggested an extended period of supervision to ensure she continues drug treatment.

The judge said that jailing Jones, who has taken steps to combat her drug addiction, would do little good, and the real punishment comes in the form of grief.

