No speedy end in sight in Virginia budget impasse

RICHMOND, Va. - Virginia is inching closer to a government shutdown as Republican lawmakers continue to spar over whether to expand Medicaid.

Lawmakers failed to pass a state budget during the regular legislative session earlier this year because of a fight over expanding the health care program for the poor. After near unanimous opposition to Medicaid expansion for several years, Republicans in the GOP-led General Assembly are now split.

The Senate is set to revisit the state budget discussions Monday, but with no set plans when a full budget might be voted on. GOP Senate leaders who oppose Medicaid expansion say they want an update on state revenues before moving forward.

House Republicans have called the Senate's lack of urgency "problematic."

State government will shut down July 1 if no budget is passed.

