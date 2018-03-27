North Carolina boy suspended for drawing of stick figure holding gun

ROSEBORO, N.C. - A North Carolina middle school student was suspended after one of his drawings showed people holding guns and knives, according to WRAL.

James Herring, the 13-year-old boy's father, told WRAL that while his son does have access to weapons for hunting, they’re otherwise locked away.

WRAL reports that Herring said he was shocked when the school called and said his son was being suspended for two days.

“Due to everything happening in the nation, we’re just being extra vigilant about all issues of safety,” Sampson County Schools Superintendent Eric Bracy told WRAL.

Herring said his son's drawings were made before the shooting at a Parkland, Florida, school that killed 17 people, according to WRAL.

