North Carolina parents charged with severely beating infant son

RALEIGH, N.C. - Authorities arrested a mother and father they say broke their 3-month-old's skull and some of his ribs last year, according to The News & Observer.

The newspaper reports that Jatoia Potts, 27, and Aharoun Thompson, 25, were arrested Thursday on felony charges of intentional child abuse inflicting serious injury and negligent child abuse inflicting serious injury.

Their son was hurt between Nov. 30 and Dec. 3 of last year, according to warrants

Potts and Thompson both had bail set at $250,000 each.

