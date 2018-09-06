North Carolina sheriff candidate, son arrested on drug charges

LENOIR, N.C. - Authorities say a Democratic candidate for sheriff in North Carolina and his son have been arrested on drug charges following a month-long investigation.

The Hickory Record reports the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office said 63-year-old Robert Lewis Crump and 30-year-old Will Dixon Crump were both the focus of an investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation in which undercover agents bought marijuana from the men.

On Wednesday, SBI agents and deputies from the sheriff's office carried out a search warrant on a home and found several bags and containers of individually packaged marijuana, digital scales, packaging material, ledgers and drug paraphernalia. The sheriff's office also said a .30-30 rifle and money were also seized.

Both men are jailed on a $15,000 secured bond. It's not known if they have attorneys

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.