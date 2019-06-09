North Carolina woman fatally shoots herself inside restaurant

Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - North Carolina police say a woman is dead after she accidently shot herself inside a suburban Charlotte restaurant.



Police say 28-year-old Madison Moore of Landis suffered a single gunshot to the stomach while visiting a Ruby Tuesday restaurant in Kannapolis, about 25 miles (40.23 kilometers) north of Charlotte. She died at a local hospital.



Police in neighboring Concord say Moore discharged her own gun by accident.



Concord police say they're still investigating the case.

