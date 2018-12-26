Noseless dog seeking a forever home

CHULUOTA, Fla. - Workers at a Florida veterinarian's office hope someone is ready to adopt a stray dog with a unique look.

The sweet canine doesn't have a nose -- he has crooked teeth and sometimes snorts.

Wearing a dapper Santa suit, Sniffles is a star at this veterinarian's office in Chuluota.

The stray dog was taken in by Orange County animal services and so far the dog with crooked teeth, absent a nose -- a deformity that causes some snorting hasn't had people knocking down the door to adopt him.

"He's just a precious old man, everyone at the vet's office has fallen in love with him," said Michelle Wacker with Orange County Animal Services.

"He's a very laid back dog, likes to snort a lot," said Genesis Diaz, a foster owner.

Diaz has been fostering the dog -- estimated to be about 12 years old.

"This morning I woke up and he was at the edge of my bed, staring at me and he ran over and did a little twirl and started licking my face," said Diaz.

"He's a healthy dog, he just looks a little funny," said Wacker.

Anyone who decides to adopt sniffles needs to know there will some dental work next week so the grin won't look exactly the same. It's also a reminder the rescue always needs cash to pay for vet bills for the special needs critters that go through there.

Half the dogs at Poodle and Pooch rescue are older--- injured--- or dealing with a medical issue.

"Ninety percent of the time, we can fix these dogs," said Wacker.

Wacker hopes someone can find it in their heart to give Sniffles a home.