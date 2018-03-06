Nurse adopts severely abused twin girls after treating them at hospital

(Meredith/WFOX/CNN) - A Florida nurse who treated two severely abused toddlers made the ultimate commitment to give them a loving, forever home, WSMV reports.

Jess Hamm, a nurse at Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville, met 1-year-old Delilah in the pediatric intensive care unit. Hamm said she formed a bond with the young girl, who was admitted for non-accidental trauma, WFOX reports.

“My heart was broken,” Hamm told the news station. “She was just so lifeless, but she still held onto my finger.”

Delilah had broken bones, a skull fracture and was severely malnourished. At 14-months-old, the toddler couldn’t sit up straight or hold a bottle because she was too weak.

“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. I’m going to take her home,’” Hamm said.

Hamm went through the Florida Department of Children and Families to start the formal adoption process and discovered Caroline had a sister who was at the same hospital.

One blessing then became two. She cared for both girls at the hospital before adopting them and bringing them home.

The twins, now 2 years old, are making incredible progress. Through encouragement, consistent meals, and unconditional love, they are thriving and meeting their developmental goals.

Hamm said she’s always wanted to be a mom but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met these girls.

“I hope when people hear my story it opens them up to the possibilities of adopting,” Hamm said.

Her days are now filled with unexpected adventures and lots of kisses from these half-pints who fill her heart with joy.

