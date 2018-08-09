Officer nearly hit by car during traffic stop

LAS VEGAS, N.V. - A Las Vegas highway patrol officer was inches from being hit when a driver sideswiped his patrol car during a traffic stop.

Body and dashcam footage shows the moments the driver of the orange sedan sideswiped the patrol car, nearly ripping off the door, just as the trooper was about to exit the car during a traffic stop on Monday, Aug. 6

Luckily, no one was injured during the incident.

An anonymous tip led investigators to the driver suspected in the hit-and-run crash.

The suspect has been charged with driving without a valid license, hit and run property damage and failure to stop and render aid.