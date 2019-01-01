Officers 'mourn' Krispy Kreme doughnut truck after fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Police had some fun New Year's Eve playing to a traditional stereotype.

WKYT reports that a Krispy Kreme truck was not loaded with any doughnut at the time of the fire.

The television station reports that the driver was traveling on the interstate after making a delivery.

The driver noticed some smoke in the cab of the truck and pulled off the interstate

No one was hurt.

Given that fact, police posted some "emotional" pictures "mourning" the loss of the truck.

