Officers step in to walk 5-year-old son of fellow officer to school

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The first day of kindergarten is always a special time, but it was made extra special for one Missouri family.

On Monday, the community of Chesterfield came together to provide an emotional sendoff for a kindergartner with a very sick dad.

More than 20 police officers from at least ten departments gathered outside a chesterfield home to walk five-year-old Carmine Matteline to school.

It's his first day of kindergarten.

The cops are all friends of Carmine's dad Andy, who's a Woodson Terrace police officer.

He has been hospitalized for weeks fighting esophageal and stomach cancer.

His buddies decided they'd help out.

"We're friends but were family also and we want to do whatever we can to, again, make this day special for him and his family," said officer Chris Kaatmann, with chesterfield police.

At the last minute, Andy, accompanied by two nurses from SLU hospital and his brother-in-law, who's a physician, showed up to take part.

Andy could leave the hospital for a few hours. He shared his love with his wife Mary, Carmine, and his three-year-old daughter, Evelyn.

Fellow officers lined up to show him how much they care for him. It was like a powerful medicine.

"The gift of joy, you can't buy that. The gift of happiness? This ... this is awesome," said Andy.

His wife watched, fighting back tears.

"It's gonna be amazing," said Mary. "It's so touching to see everyone here and everyone that hears about Andy wants to be there for Carmine."

Dad, friends, and family accompanied carmine to school. But there's more to this story.

Carmine is autistic. His parents have spent countless hours guiding him and preparing him, so like any other five-year-old boy, he'd be ready to go to kindergarten.

Despite cancer, Andy is seeing that very important dream come true.

"This is one of the biggest days and I didn't want to miss this," said Andy. "He means the world to me, we've been through a lot together."

Police across the area tonight are offering good wishes to a little boy and many prayers for his father.

