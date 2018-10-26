Officials say Disneyworld a popular spot to spread ashes

MAY 23: General views of the Magic Kingdom on May 23, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fl. - Be careful next time you go to Disneyland or Disneyworld...

According to the Wall Street Journal, it's getting popular for guests at the famous parks to scatter the ashes of their loved ones on the properties.

It's so common it even has it's own code -- 'Hepa Cleanup.'

People aren't just scattering the cremains on flowerbeds -- they're actually dumping them on rides, including Pirates of the Caribbean and It's a Small World.

Custodians say the Haunted Mansion may be the most popular place to leave ashes.

If cremains are found, an attraction must be closed to the public and an ultrafine vacuum cleaner used to suck them up.

Disney representatives point out that it's illegal to scatter human ashes in the park and anyone caught doing it will be escorted off the property.