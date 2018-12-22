Officials still can't say what sparked deadly gas explosion

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - More than two months since a natural gas explosion splintered a Virginia home, authorities still can't determine precisely what sparked the deadly fire that rocked a Chesapeake community.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the cause of the October explosion in Chesapeake that killed a woman, injured several others and splintered a home remains a mystery. Two firefighters were also hospitalized with minor injuries.

The newspaper says the family of victim Faith Berry has filed court documents suggesting the fire at their rental home stemmed from negligence.

A judge has granted an injunction ordering the property's remains to be preserved so a private investigation into the cause can continue.

Attorney Stephen Swain, who represents the Berry family, says the explosion "was not a natural act of God."

