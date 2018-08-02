Officials warn against swimming at beaches in Myrtle Beach area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - If you had plans to head to the Myrtle Beach area this weekend, you may want to reschedule.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has issued swim advisories for 200 above and below the following areas:

17th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach

33rd Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach

Swash at Myrtle Beach State Park in Horry County

16th Avenue North in Surfside Beach

11th Avenue North in Surfside Beach

3rd Avenue South in Surfside Beach

The advisories were put in place due to bacteria levels that are above state and federal standards.

Officials say that this is not a beach closure and that it is safe to wade, collect shells and fish within the above areas.