HURON COUNTY, Ohio - A seventh-grader made a massive donation to St. Jude Children's Hospital!

Diesel Pippert donated all of his livestock premiums from the Huron County Fair, totaling $15,000, to help the hospital's research.

His school district, Wester Reserve, posted about Diesel's good deed on Facebook.

Credit: Western Reserve Schools

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.