Ohio man commits to only drinking beer for lent

CINCINATTI, Oh. - You've heard the term “liquid lunch," meaning to drink booze instead of eating your lunch.

Well, a man in Ohio will is trying to do a month and a half of liquid lunches, and dinners and breakfasts.

For lent, he's giving up food. He’s planning to live off of beer for more than a month.

That's right, no solid food until Easter.

For 46 days, there will only be one thing on Del Hall's menu.

“I'm going to have all styles of beer,” said Hall.

Yes, beer-only beer for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

“I am nervous, I'm very nervous about it .. I've only fasted for 4 days,” said Hall.

He's going from four days to 46 of fasting for Lent.

Taking a nod from monks in the 1600s - that would fast during the season by a bock beer diet.

“That would be their liquid bread and that's what they call it. So the monks in Bavaria, they would call dobblebock liquid bread and basically, it would sustain them through 46 days of lent."

Hall knows what people say.

“They think I'm crazy.”

But Hall has a game plan and wants to see if he can prove to himself that it's possible.

“I'm an army veteran, so you know - I was number one in my class in the army. I've run a full marathon before, 26.2 miles. I've done big challenges, but this seems very daunting so I'm just curious if I'm up to the challenge if I'm going to be able to do it or not."

In addition to tracking his own health, Hall will be checking in with a physician as he pushes forward on his beer fast.



