Those in Ohio to Florida asked to be on alert for four abducted kids

LIMA, Ohio - Police are asking people across the country to be on alert for four endangered children who were kidnaped from Ohio.

The four kids, ages 8 to 13, were taken by their mother, 40-year-old Marianne Merritt, who has no custodial rights to them. Also with them is 39-year-old Charles Perkins, Merritt's boyfriend who police say is abusive toward the children. Police have active warrants issued for him.

Police believe they are heading from Ohio to Florida in a dark blue 2000 Chrysler Voyager with a white passenger door. The minivan has Ohio license plate FMQ3175.

Merritt is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds.

Perkins is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 164 pounds.

Below are the names and descriptions of the four missing children:

Damara Croley, 13, 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. Police say she was last seen wearing a red Ohio State University shirt and Spider-man pants.

Benjamin Karl-Leland Croley, 12, 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 120 pounds. Police say he was last seen wearing yellow smiley emoji pants.

Patience Wilson, 9, 4 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 80 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white top and dark blue or black leggings.

Damien Wilson, 8, 4 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 111 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, and red and black shorts.

