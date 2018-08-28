National

Those in Ohio to Florida asked to be on alert for four abducted kids

Police say children were taken by their mother, who has no custodial rights

By Jeff Williamson - Digital Content Manager

TOP: Marianne Merritt and Charles Perkins BOTTOM: Damara Croley, Benjamin Karl-Leland Croley, Patience Wilson and Damien Wilson

LIMA, Ohio - Police are asking people across the country to be on alert for four endangered children who were kidnaped from Ohio.

The four kids, ages 8 to 13, were taken by their mother, 40-year-old Marianne Merritt, who has no custodial rights to them. Also with them is 39-year-old Charles Perkins, Merritt's boyfriend who police say is abusive toward the children. Police have active warrants issued for him.

Police believe they are heading from Ohio to Florida in a dark blue 2000 Chrysler Voyager with a white passenger door. The minivan has Ohio license plate FMQ3175.

Merritt is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds.

Perkins is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 164 pounds.

Below are the names and descriptions of the four missing children:

  • Damara Croley, 13, 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. Police say she was last seen wearing a red Ohio State University shirt and Spider-man pants.
  • Benjamin Karl-Leland Croley, 12, 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 120 pounds. Police say he was last seen wearing yellow smiley emoji pants.
  • Patience Wilson, 9, 4 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 80 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white top and dark blue or black leggings.
  • Damien Wilson, 8, 4 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 111 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, and red and black shorts.

