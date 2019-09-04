Oklahoma Highway Patrol releases video of hydroplaning U-Haul slamming into two firefighters

OKLAHOMA - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol recently released dramatic video of an accident showing a U-Haul slam into two firefighters working a wreck.

The SUV towing the U-Haul loses control and starts hydroplaning on a wet road.

Then, it spins around and slams right into the first responders.

The Highway Patrol posted the video as a reminder to drivers to slow down when it's raining.

Even though it looks really bad for the firefighters, they're both OK.

Amazingly, they didn't even break any bones.

It's unclear exactly when this accident happened -- but the post says it was several weeks ago.

